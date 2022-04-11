Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member and is likely to miss Tuesday’s match against Chennai Super Kings.
According to a Dainik Jagran report, Harshal has lost his sister, who was not well for quite some time. The pacer left the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.
The 31-year old Harshal, who leads Haryana in the domestic cricket, has been one of the most-improved cricketer in the last two years.
The all-rounder also has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and the franchise bought him back in the mega auction for Rs107.5 million.
After a convincing win over Mumbai Indians, Bangalore captain du Plessis praised opener Anuj Rawat, saying that he is playing beautifully at the moment and is a player for the future.
Comfortable win
After Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep ensured that Mumbai could manage only 151/6, Rawat played a fine knock (66 off 47 balls) while Virat Kohli scored 48 off 36 balls as Bangalore registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium on Saturday.
“The way he’s playing at the moment is beautiful. I spoke about him (Rawat) before the tournament, he has potential and we talk a lot to develop game awareness. Comes down the wicket, shows intent, he’s a very good player for the future,” du Plessis told broadcasters after the game.
“That’s what makes the young guy so good for us at the moment. He’s a very good player for the future,” he added.
The 22-year old Rawat, who plays for Delhi in the domestic cricket, said it feels great to contribute in team’s win.
“Feels great. Scoring runs and winning. Very happy to be doing this. Was just following my process. I was starting well, wasn’t able to finish well, did it today (talking about earlier failures). Happy and enjoying the company of Virat and Faf,” he said.