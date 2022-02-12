The excitement is at its peak and hundreds of cricketers and countless fans from all over the world will be on the edge of their seats when the paddle will go up and hammer will change the fortunes of many players in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, being held in Bengaluru. [1 INR= .049 AED, 1 crore = 10 million]

Odean Smith to Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings outlast Sunrisers Hyderabad to buy Odean for Rs 6 crore

Marco Jansen goes to SRH

South Africa's Marco Jansen has been picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore.

Vijay Shankar goes to Gujarat Titans

Vijay Shankar has been picked for Rs 1.4 crore by Gujarat Titans.

Chris Jordan unsold

England all-rounder Chris Jordan remains unsold.

Liam Livingstone to Punjab Kings

The English all rounder goes for a whopping sum of 11.50 crore.

Mandeep Singh sold to Delhi Capitals

Mandeep Singh has been picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Aiden Markram goes to SRH

South Africa's Aiden Markram is the first player to be sold on Day 2. The right-hander will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad after being bought for Rs 2.6 crore.

KKR buy Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been bought for his base price of Rs 1 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Charu Sharma to continue as auctioneer for Day 2 of bidding

IPL Auction Day 2 begins

Big bucks for Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia fetches a big price tag of Rs 9 cr against a base price of 40 lakhs from Gujarat Titans.

Shahrukh for Punjab Kings

Shahrukh Khan, upcapped Tamil Nadu allrounder, stirred up things late in the evening when Punjab Kings paid him Rs 9 crores. CSK and Punjab were locked in a tussle for the youngster before the latter pulled out on all stops - making it the second highest price tag to an uncapped played in IPL history.

SRH splash the cash for Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi, the middle order batter who served KKR well for the last two seasons, goes to SRH for a hugely impressive price tag of Rs 8.50 crores.

'Baby AB' for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians picked up South Africa's Dewald Brevis, who earned the nickname 'Baby AB' with his strokeplay in the recently concluded U19 World Cup, for a sum of Rs 3 crores against a base price of 20 lakhs.

Abhinav Manohar a surprise

Abhinav Manohar, who? The Karnataka batter who had a fine debut season in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, was paid Rs 2.6 cr against a base price of 20 lakh by Gujarat Lions.

Priyam Garg for SRH

Priyam Garg, former India U-19 captain, is bought back by SRH at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Chahal goes to Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crores, while his strike partner Kuldeep Yadav goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 cr.

Shardul for Delhi Capitals

Shardul Thakur's allround exploits for India in all formats paid off as Delhi paid him Rs 10.75 cr. He will have Mustafizur Rehman for company, whom DC picked up for a base price of Rs 2 cr.

Ferguson, Hazlewood strike it rich

Big deals for two of the finest pacers in the game - New Zealander Lockie Ferguson gets a whopping Rs 10 crore from Gujarat while Josh Hazlewood is taken by RCB for Rs 7.75 cr.

Big payday for Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna, young Indian paceman, was paid 10 times his base price of Rs one crore as Rajasthan Royals paid him a whopping 10 crores. The second half of the day is seeing quite a few big deals for young Indian cricketers.

Chennai spend big on Deepak Chahar

A big day for India allrounder Deepak Chahar as Chennai forked out Rs 14 crore to buy back the seaming allrounder.

Natarajan back with SRH

T.Natarajan, the left-arm seamer, returns to SRH for Rs 4 crores against a base price of one cr.

SRH splurge for Pooran

Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to overhaul their batting line-up by spending Rs 10.75 cr for Nicholas Pooran, the hard-hitting West Indian, against a base price of Rs 1.50 crores.

Dinesh Karthik for RCB

Dinesh Karthik, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, found a buyer when he was roped in by RCB for Rs 5.50 cr after a long fight with CSK. Jonny Bairstow, meanwhile, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 cr.

Ishan Kishan biggest buy so far

Ishan Kishan, the dashing wicketkeeper-batter, turned out to be the biggest buy of the auction by a long way. Mumbai Indians bought him back for a staggering Rs 15.25 crores - a figure bettered by only KL Rahul so far.

Rayudu back to CSK

After Robin Uthappa, CSK have bought back old faithful Ambati Rayudu for Rs 6.75 crores against a base price of Rs 2 crores.

Sundar, Mitch Marsh sold

Washington Sundar, spinning allrounder, goes to SRH for a hefty Rs 8.75 crores against a base price of Rs 1.5 cr. Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh picked up by Delhi for Rs 6.50 cr while Krunal Pandya goes to Lucknow for a big price tag of Rs 8.25 crores.

Mega deal for Hasaranga

The IPL auction resumed with Charu Sharma, a commentator and IPL insider, taking over the role of auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collpased on the dais. The latter was taken to the hospital and was later reported as 'stable.' In the first bid after the break, Sri Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga fetched a whopping Rs 10.75 crores from RCB.

Auction halted

Proceedings halted as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on the dais midway of the proceedings.

Harshal back with RCB

Harshal Patel, the Purple Cap holder last year for RCB, was bought back by them for a whopping Rs 10.75 crores. Deepak Hooda, released by Punjab Kings, went to Lucknow for Rs 5.75 cr.

Holder for Lucknow

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder goes to Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 8.75 crores, while CSK and KKR have bought back Dwayne Bravo and Nitish Rana, respectively.

Smith, Raina go unsold

Steve Smith, a former IPL captain, CSK veteran Suresh Raina and David Miller go unsold. Devdutt Padikkal, former RCB opener, goes to Royals for a hefty Rs 7.75 crores.

Jason Roy for Gujarat

Dashing England opener Jason Roy goes to Gujarat Lions for his base price of Rs 2 crores, quite a steal; Royals pick up Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 8.50 crores while veteran Robin Uthappa is back with CSK for Rs 2 cr.

Second round begins

Second round begins after a break with Manish Pandey, a former SRH batter, sold to Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.60 crores.

Delhi pick up Warner

In-form Australian David Warner sold to Delhi Capitals, an able replacement for Shikhar Dhawan. Newcomers Lucknow, meanwhile, take Quinton de Kock for 6.75 crores.

Veterans Faf, Mohammed Shami sold

Faf du Plessis sold to RCB for Rs 7 crores and senior Indian paceman Mohammed Shami goes to newcomers Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crores.

Shreyas Iyer now a knight

Shreyas Iyer, around whom there was much speculation, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crores.

Trent Boult goes

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crores.

Punjab Kings rope in South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for Rs 9.25 crores, the highest grosser so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought back Pat Cummins, Australia's Test captain, for Rs 7.25 crores ($ 958,000) to start building up their pace bowling attack.

Rajasthan Royals snapped up Ravi Ashwin, who had a base price of Rs 2 crores ($ 217,000) for Rs 5 crores ($ 660,000).

Shikhar Dhawan, veteran Indian opener, became the first player to be sold in the auction as he goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crores ($ one million). He had a base price of Rs 2 cores ($ 217,000).

Over the years, IPL has been an enormous boon to cricketers as it has given them a huge platform to perform, earn money and fame. Apart from the financial gains, the real value to a cricketer has been the wealth of experience and cricket-related knowledge because of the diversity that IPL provides.

Also, success in the IPL could lead to a player achieving their dream of getting a call from their national teams. So every cricketer wishes to be a part of the league and auction is the first stage of realising their dreams.

On February 12 and 13, the 10 franchises will fight among themselves to fill the remaining slots. Each team can have a maximum number of 25 players and at least 18 in their squad. Amongst 590 players (370 Indian, 220 Overseas), who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to Associate Nations.

The highest reserve price is Rs 20 million and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 15 millions while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs10 Million.

A total of 10 star cricketers - David Warner, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, will be the part of the marquee set that will ring in the mega auction.

The marquee set will be followed by a full round of capped players by specialties - batsmen, allrounders, wicketKeeper/batsmen, fast Bowlers, and spin bowlers and then move into a full specialism round of uncapped players. Among the Indian players, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely to spark a bidding war when the mega-auction commences on Saturday.

Players listed on base price:

Rs 20 million: Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ashton Agar.

Rs 15 million: Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja, Kane Richardson.

Rs 7.5 million: Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Billy Stanlake, Ben Cutting.

Rs 10 million: Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, James Faulkner, D'Arcy Short, Josh Philippe.

Rs 5 million: Ben McDermott, Kurtis Patterson, Wes Agar, Jack Wildermuth, Joel Paris, Hilton Cartwright.

Rs 4 million: Tim David, Chris Green.

Rs 3 million: Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Kelly.

1. Chennai Super Kings: (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

Rs 2 million: Hayden Kerr, Tanveer Sangha, Alex Ross, Jake Weatherald, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Rogers, Liam Guthrie, Liam Hatcher, Jason Sangha, Matt Short, Aidan Cahill.

Franchisee, Salary Cap left for the 2022 player auction (in Rs. crore, No. of open player slots, No. of open overseas player slots)

2. Delhi Capitals (Rs 47.5 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

3. Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 6 Overseas Player Slots)

4. Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 59 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

5. Mumbai Indians (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

6. Punjab Kings (Rs 72 crore, 23 Open Player Slots, 8 Overseas Player Slots).

7. Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 57 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 68 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

10. Gujarat Titans (Rs 52 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).