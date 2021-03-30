Dubai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have begun training for the upcoming IPL 2021 season at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Suyash Prabhudesai and KS Bharat are attending the camp at the moment while the remaining players - including captain Virat Kohli - will join up with them following quarantine.
“The remaining players will join the camp as and when they finish their seven-day mandatory isolation,” RCB said.
RCB also posted a video of players working out in their hotel rooms, as they wait to get out on the field.
The nine-day conditioning camp is taking place under Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and Simon Katich, head coach of the team.
Sanjay Bangar, S Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu and Malolan Rangarajan are the other members of the coaching staff.
RCB qualified for the play-offs and finished fourth last season. They were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.