Sam Billings feels that the buzz around IPL is unmatched among other T20 franchise leagues in the world. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Kolkata: Sam Billings, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman of England who joined the Delhi Capitals franchise for IPL this season, recalled he was awestruck at the first sight of a young Rishabh Pant about five seasons back. Pant, Indian cricket’s flavour of the season, will be leading the Delhi franchise in the absence of Shreyas Iyer - who has been ruled out with a shoulder dislocation.

“I remember the first time I saw Rishabh play. We had a middle practice and he was hitting bowlers like Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile and lot of other bowlers everywhere and then I asked Rahul Dravid (then Delhi franchise mentor), ‘Who is this guy?’. And now we all know who Rishabh Pant is and I actually said back then that he’s probably the best young player I have ever seen.

‘‘We have seen what he does on a regular basis in the India shirt and also in the Delhi shirt. I am really happy for him and he will go from strength to strength,” said Billings, who was a part of the Delhi franchise in 2016-2017 season.

Billings, who enjoys the reputation of a T20 franchise cricket specialist, has scored 3527 runs, taken 107 catches and effected 17 stumpings in 187 T20 matches. “It’s great to be back at the IPL. There are a great group of players and the DC camp has been very welcoming. I am very excited to be here,’’ said the 29-year-old, who has played for Chennai Super Kings apart from the Delhi franchise in their past and current avatar and had been a part of Pakistan Super League as well.