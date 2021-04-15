David Miller
David Miller of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics





Half time report: Tidy Rajasthan Royals bowling restrict Delhi to 147

Kolkata: A disciplined Rajasthan Royals attack, led by senior left arm paceman Jaydev Unadkat (3/15), broke the back of Delhi Capitals batting as the latter finished at a modest 147 for eight in Mumbai today.

After both openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply to Unadkat, the onus was on skipper Rishabh Pant to anchor the Delhi innings. Pant did his job with a fluent 51, which had nine boundaries but no sixes, but the pressure got on to him as wickets started falling in regular intervals.

The total may look a bit under par, but with the new ball doing something, it will be left to the classy Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan to create some pressure with early wickets.


Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics





Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, plays a shot.



Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat (left) of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (right) with elhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant during the toss at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.
Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (right) with elhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant during the toss at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Image Credit: Sportzpics







Delhi Capitals hold the edge against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata: After two low-scoring thrillers in Chennai, the action returns to more batting-friendly conditions of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Delhi Capitals lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals, runners-up last season, may look marginal favourites because of the all-round strength of the squad and a greater self belief but it will be a mistake to write off the Royals – whose captain Sanju Samson played the best innings in the first week of the league albeit in a losing cause.

The Royals have been laid low by a injuries to two of their most prized overseas recruits – Jofra Archer and now Ben Stokes – but such instances often help in galvanizing a side better against odds. Liam Livingstone, the England batsman, is expected to fill in for Stokes – which may see Jos Buttler coming up as an opener again.

The head-to-head record between the two shows they are on an even keel (11-11), but Delhi has really turned themselves around in the last two years.

