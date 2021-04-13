Andre Russell (right) and Eoin Morgan
Andre Russell (right) and Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate the wicket of Macro Jansen of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Click here to see the scoreboard

Follow all the action live here ...




Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Surya Kumar Yadav
Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics




Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics







Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan
Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan during the toss at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Image Credit: Sportzpics





Mumbai Indians look to shrug off early loss against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will try to hit the winning ways in their second game as they take on a well-rounded Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Known as notorious slow starters, Mumbai suffered a loss in the first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and should bank on their impressive head-to-head record (21-6) against the purple-and-gold outfit to bounce back. However, the Knights looked a compact team during their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad the other day and have a varied spin attack to boast of on the slow Chennai deck.

Eoin Morgan, the KKR captain, is expected to pick the brains of veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh for some insiders’ knowledge as the latter has spent a decade of his illustrious career with the Mumbai franchise. The champions will also get a boost as Quinton de Kock, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman, is now out of quarantine and ready to join the squad.

read more