Follow all the action live here ...
Mumbai Indians look to shrug off early loss against Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will try to hit the winning ways in their second game as they take on a well-rounded Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.
Known as notorious slow starters, Mumbai suffered a loss in the first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and should bank on their impressive head-to-head record (21-6) against the purple-and-gold outfit to bounce back. However, the Knights looked a compact team during their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad the other day and have a varied spin attack to boast of on the slow Chennai deck.
Eoin Morgan, the KKR captain, is expected to pick the brains of veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh for some insiders’ knowledge as the latter has spent a decade of his illustrious career with the Mumbai franchise. The champions will also get a boost as Quinton de Kock, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman, is now out of quarantine and ready to join the squad.
