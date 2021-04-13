Mumbai Indians choke KKR for a thrilling 10-run win
Kolkata: Mumbai Indians held their nerves as Kolkata Knight Riders capitulated from a winning position to hand the five-time champions a 10-run win in Chennai on Tuesday.
Chasing a modest 153 to run, KKR openers Nitish Rana (57) and Shubhman Gill (33) got their team off to a fluent start as they were 84 for two after Rahul Tripathi's wicket in the 11th over.
This is where young leggie Rahul Chahar came into play as his spell of 4-0-27-4 turned the match on it's head. The five-time champions now maintain their awesome record against the Knights with a head-to-head of 22-6.
An amazing spell of 2-0-15-5 by Andre Russell saw Mumbai being restricted to 152 all out off their 20 overs by the Knights bowlers.
Follow the match as it happened...
Five-star Russell ties Mumbai Indians to 152 all out
Kolkata: An amazing spell of 2-0-15-5 by Andre Russell saw champions Mumbai Indians being restricted to 152 all out off their 20 overs by Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.
It's not everyday that Mumbai is bowled out in a IPL game, but some thoughtful bowling by the Knights and imaginative captaincy by Eoin Morgan kept them in the leash right through. Pat Cummins claimed the all important wicket for Rohit Sharma (43) in his figures of 2/24.
Suryakumar Yadav was the pick of Mumbai batsmen with a blistering 56 off 36 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes.
Mumbai Indians look to shrug off early loss against Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will try to hit the winning ways in their second game as they take on a well-rounded Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.
Known as notorious slow starters, Mumbai suffered a loss in the first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and should bank on their impressive head-to-head record (21-6) against the purple-and-gold outfit to bounce back. However, the Knights looked a compact team during their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad the other day and have a varied spin attack to boast of on the slow Chennai deck.
Eoin Morgan, the KKR captain, is expected to pick the brains of veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh for some insiders’ knowledge as the latter has spent a decade of his illustrious career with the Mumbai franchise. The champions will also get a boost as Quinton de Kock, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman, is now out of quarantine and ready to join the squad.
read more
- Chetan Sakariya: From struggling to meet cricket expenses to IPL stardom
- IPL 2021: Sanju Samson ends with the tragic hero's label once again
- IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh, 40, has nothing left to prove to anybody
- IPL 2021: Sangakkara backs Sanju Samson after Rajasthan Royals' narrow loss
- IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag latest to use ‘perpendicular’ action
- IPL 2021: England paceman Jofra Archer cleared to train after hand surgery