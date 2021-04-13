Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians choke KKR for a thrilling 10-run win

Kolkata: Mumbai Indians held their nerves as Kolkata Knight Riders capitulated from a winning position to hand the five-time champions a 10-run win in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 153 to run, KKR openers Nitish Rana (57) and Shubhman Gill (33) got their team off to a fluent start as they were 84 for two after Rahul Tripathi's wicket in the 11th over.

This is where young leggie Rahul Chahar came into play as his spell of 4-0-27-4 turned the match on it's head. The five-time champions now maintain their awesome record against the Knights with a head-to-head of 22-6.

An amazing spell of 2-0-15-5 by Andre Russell saw Mumbai being restricted to 152 all out off their 20 overs by the Knights bowlers.

Follow the match as it happened...

Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Five-star Russell ties Mumbai Indians to 152 all out

Kolkata: An amazing spell of 2-0-15-5 by Andre Russell saw champions Mumbai Indians being restricted to 152 all out off their 20 overs by Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

It's not everyday that Mumbai is bowled out in a IPL game, but some thoughtful bowling by the Knights and imaginative captaincy by Eoin Morgan kept them in the leash right through. Pat Cummins claimed the all important wicket for Rohit Sharma (43) in his figures of 2/24.

Suryakumar Yadav was the pick of Mumbai batsmen with a blistering 56 off 36 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes.

Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Andre Russell (right) and Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate the wicket of Macro Jansen of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan during the toss at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians look to shrug off early loss against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will try to hit the winning ways in their second game as they take on a well-rounded Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Known as notorious slow starters, Mumbai suffered a loss in the first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and should bank on their impressive head-to-head record (21-6) against the purple-and-gold outfit to bounce back. However, the Knights looked a compact team during their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad the other day and have a varied spin attack to boast of on the slow Chennai deck.