Defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals renew their rivalry at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai are at an advantage in the Indian Premier League 2021, having played all their three matches at Chepauk. In contrast, Delhi’s three games were at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, so their batsmen will take time to adapt to the slow surface, especially since their stroke players love the ball coming on to the bat.
That shouldn’t worry Rishabh Pant’s Delhi too much as they have a good set of bowlers who can thrive in most conditions. And off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin would certainly be looking towards his homecoming in Chennai.
The depth of talent in the Delhi ranks doesn’t ruffle Mumbai. Rohit Sharma’s side too boast an incredible array of skilful players, but they would be worried about the lack of form of the batsmen. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, no one else has been able to dominate the bowling. But then, Mumbai always find a way to win, and five IPL titles bear testimony. Today too wouldn’t be different.