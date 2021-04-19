The Chennai Super Kings’ clash with the Rajasthan Royals today will provide pointers on how far they will progress in the Indian Premier League 2021. The two finished in the basement last year, so there’s plenty of incentive to turn in their best at the Wankhede Stadium.
Both have a win each from two games, so they will pull out all stops to win the game in the quest for a playoff berth. Chennai looked assured in the demolition of the Punjab Kings, but they encounter top-notch T20 specialists in Rajasthan’s Jos Buttler, captain Sanju Samson, David Miller and Chris Morris.
Rajasthan’s batting hasn’t been encouraging, barring a few individual efforts. Their bowling too is short on matchwinners in the absence of Jofra Archer. So Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK will have the edge.