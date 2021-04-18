The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are very keen to maintain their all-win record in IPL 2021. And the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need a win badly to dismiss the loss against the Mumbai Indians as an aberration. So that makes the Bangalore-Kolkata clash an exciting one — the early match of the first double-header of Season 14.
KKR captain Eoin Morgan had rallied around his classy spinners with success at the Chennai pitch, but Virat Kohli’s Bangalore wouldn’t be overawed as their batting has stood up scrutiny quite well. That cannot be said the same of Kolkata, where Nitish Rana has been the solitary spot of consistency. Their middle-order would be keen to set the record straight without sacrificing the aggressive approach.
That makes for a thrilling encounter.