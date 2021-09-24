Gulf News experts join hands with readers Amarpreet Singh and Hussain Yousuf, diehard fans of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively, to take you through a possible run-fest as the IPL 2021 in UAE moves to Sharjah for the first time.
By A.K.S. Satish, Assistant Editor
Sharjah: Will Virat Kohli clinch the Indian Premier League trophy this time? The Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to take a big step towards realising that dream against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.
However, the odds are not in favour of RCB. In the head-to-head record against Chennai, Bangalore have nine wins, 17 loses and one no result in 27 clashes so far. In the first round of the season 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Chennai eased to a 34-run win over Bangalore.
Bangalore will have to pull all their resources together to give themselves a confidence boost after the disappointing performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. It’s a new day, new wicket, new venue and a new pitch.
However, that’s not going to be easy as Chennai are riding high with a stunning comeback win against defending champions Mumbai. Though the win gave Super Kings the a right start in the second leg, the form of Suresh Raina must be a cause for worry.
Bangalore have the firepower to turn the tide. But can they do it today?