Can Kohli's RCB make final push for the play-offs after winning toss and opting to bat?

Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli Image Credit: BCCI

Gulf News experts are joined by readers Hussain Yousuf and Abhijit Roy to take you through the action as Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders resume their pursuit of the 2021 Indian Premier League crown at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

We are under way in Abu Dhabi

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been on a roll. IPL 2021 has to be one of their best campaigns, and skipper Virat Kohli will want to build on that when RCB takes on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi this evening.

With 10 points from seven matches, RCB are within striking distance of the leaders, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, but they have a game in hand. A victory against KKR should lift them higher on the leaderboard.

Mr Cricket UAE looks ahead to tonight's game between RCB and KKR

RCB will field a rejigged side with some of the overseas replacements. Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga looks set to take the place of off-spinner Washington Sundar, who has been laid low by injury. AB de Villiers, Glen Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson should take the rest of the overseas slots.

Kolkata have been struggling this year with only two wins from seven matches. So they would be looking to turn around their form and fortunes. But they will miss the spearhead Pat Cummins, who’s been replaced by Tim Southee. Instead of Southee, Lockie Ferguson is likely to play today, and he loves the UAE wickets if last year’s displays are any indication.

The Eoin Morgan-led KKR have to up their game, although they may have missed the bus for the playoffs. Who knows, they could still make the playoffs if other results work in their favour.