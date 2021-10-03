Captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be testing the tactical acumen of Rishabh Pant tomorrow. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Delhi Capitals’ bowlers will face a stiff test against the in-form Chennai batsmen in the clash between the table-toppers in the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium tomorrow (Monday 4th October).

The clash assumes greater importance for Delhi, who will be playing another top contender Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final clash on Friday, October 8.

Make it to the final

Bangalore, who also booked their spot in the playoffs with a win against Punjab Kings, will also be eyeing to finish at the top as it would give the top two another chance to make it to the final.

While Chennai come into the clash after a hammering from Rajasthan Royals after a rare off day on the field, Delhi Capitals must have regained their confidence with a victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians.

In the last five games, both teams have won four and lost one, showing the dominance of Chennai and Delhi.

The Super Kings batting revolves around opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is in the form of his life after scoring the brilliant unbeaten century off the last ball against Rajasthan Royals. Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja are all in good touch for Chennai, whose batting runs almost till the end, which could put the varied Delhi bowing under pressure.

Boost morale

The return to form of former captain Shreyas Iyer should give more stability to the Capitals middle order and boost their morale, but the forms of veterans like Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith for Delhi and Suresh Raina for Chennai must be a worrying factors for their respective teams, especially in the playoffs.

The tactical acumen of Rishabh Pant, who is tipped as one of the contenders for the Indian captaincy after the Twenty20 World Cup, will be tested by captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who probably would like to bring back his trusted warriors Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar, since their absence was felt against Royals.