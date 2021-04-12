Devdutt Padikkal Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCC

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said while testing positive for Covid-19 was a setback, he is perfectly fine now.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 and he was undergoing home quarantine. After returning three negative Covid-19 tests, he joined RCB's team bubble in Chennai.

"Covid was a setback, I wished that it did not happen but that is something I could not control so once it was there, I had to accept the way it was. It was just about making sure that I stay fit and be ready for the game. I am completely fine now, most importantly I am able to move around. Unless you are a 100 per cent, you cannot push yourself so I just wanted to make sure that I am 100 per cent," said Padikkal in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Padikkal played his first season for RCB last year and he managed to leave a good impression after scoring 473 runs from 15 matches at an average of 31.53 with his best score being 74.

"It has been a roller coaster to an extent. Last IPL was amazing for me and it was such a great experience. The opportunities I got and the fact that I was able to contribute for the side was all that mattered. After that, Syed Mushtaq Ali was decent and then Vijay Hazare, I was just looking to get into my rhythm, it was really great to have the runs behind me coming into the IPL. I know I am confident as I have runs behind me in the domestic season," said Padikkal.

The left-handed batsman had a good build up to the IPL after he finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the second highest run-getter. He finished with a tally of 737 runs

"My favourite innings would be against Mumbai which we had in Abu Dhabi last season. I felt that it was the best that I batted throughout the IPL, but in terms of being the most memorable, it could be the first one because the debut is a special feeling and to be able to get fifty in the first match, always feels good," said Padikkal.