Kolkata: South African allrounder Chris Morris fetched the highest ever bid of Rs 16.25 crore ($ 2.25 million) in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as Rajasthan Royals broke the bank for him at the auction in Chennai after intense competition from Punjab Kings. Morris, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after last season because of doubts over fitness, had a base price of Rs 7.5 million.
The previous all-time record was held by Yuvraj Singh, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2015 at $ 2.2 million approximately. The highest ever bid for a foreigner was Rs.15.5 crore, with which Kolkata Knight Riders bought Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins last year.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier bought Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore after intense bidding with Chennai Super Kings. Maxwell's base price was Rs 2 crore.
Australian batsman Steve Smith (base price: Rs 2 crore) was picked for Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.
Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hassan went for Rs 3.2 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Moeen Ali went to CSK for Rs 7 crore.
Indian allrounder Shivam Dube went to Royals for 4.4 crore.
Meanwhile, Vivo, the Chinese mobile phone major will make a comeback as the title-sponsors this year.