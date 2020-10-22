Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved up to second spot in the points table following their one-sided victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night in the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.
RCB restricted KKR to a miserly 84-8 in their 20 overs and then chased down the target with ease, losing just two wickets with more than six overs to spare.
The Virat Kohli-led side have 14 points from 10 games, same as that of table-toppers Delhi Capitals, but because of the lower net run-rate, RCB are second. With 12 points from nine games, Mumbai Indians occupy third spot.
Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals have held on to their respective Orange and Purple Caps.
Rahul is leading the batting charts with 540 runs from 10 games. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who after scoring back to back hundreds, has amassed 465 runs in 10 innings. Mayank Agarwal, who has collected 398 runs in 10 innings, is third in the list.
In the bowling list, Rabada continues to remain at the top spot, having scalped 21 wickets in 10 matches so far. He is followed by Mohammad Shami who has 16 to his name in same number of matches. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians completes the podium with 15 in nine matches.