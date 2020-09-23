Dinesh Karthik and Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik and Dinesh Karthik. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, the only team to have not played a match so far, will be keen to get off to a winning start against holders Mumbai Indians at the UAE capital’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai brigade, meanwhile, will be smarting under the first match loss to Chennai Super Kings and will want to come hard against Dinesh Karthik’s men – who are expected to have some first match jitters. Last season, they missed the play-offs by a narrow margin – Sunrisers Hyderabad had same points as them but progressed on the basis of a better net run-rate.

With the Abu Dhabi wicket offering a tinge of grass in the first two matches, the match may see a speed duel between KKR’s Australian tearaway Pat Cummins and New Zealander Trent Boult of MI.

Follow our live coverage…

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
General view of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, before the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for bcci

Read more