Abu Dhabi: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, the only team to have not played a match so far, will be keen to get off to a winning start against holders Mumbai Indians at the UAE capital’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai brigade, meanwhile, will be smarting under the first match loss to Chennai Super Kings and will want to come hard against Dinesh Karthik’s men – who are expected to have some first match jitters. Last season, they missed the play-offs by a narrow margin – Sunrisers Hyderabad had same points as them but progressed on the basis of a better net run-rate.
With the Abu Dhabi wicket offering a tinge of grass in the first two matches, the match may see a speed duel between KKR’s Australian tearaway Pat Cummins and New Zealander Trent Boult of MI.
Follow our live coverage…
Read more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kolkata Knight Riders brace for a tough opener against Mumbai Indians
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Dhoni at No. 4 would have helped the chase of Chennai Super Kings
- IPL 2020 in UAE: You can turn from hero to villain quickly, says Marcus Stoinis
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Brendon McCullum, the ultimate Knight of the IPL
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Chahal waves the magic wand for Royal Challengers Bangalore
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Boult relishing the challenge of bowling to Russell