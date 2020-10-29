Dubai: Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals paceman Kagiso Rabada continue to lead the respective batting and bowling charts as the Indian Premier League nears the end of the group stages in the UAE.
Rahul retains the Orange Cap, having scored 595 runs in 12 matches. He is followed by Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan who has collected 471 in 12 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner comes third in the list with 436 in 12 games.
In the bowlers’ list, Rabada has 23 wickets to his name in 12 matches and keeps the Purple Cap. He is followed by Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah who has scalped 20 in 12 matches. Mohammad Shami of Kings XI is at the third spot with 20.
Mumbai Indians, who defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets on Wednesday evening, are at the top of the table with 16 points and on the verge of qualification with two matches to go, while RCB are at the second spot with 14 points from 12 matches. Delhi Capitals complete the podium with 14 points but having a lower net run-rate in comparison to the Virat Kohli-led side.