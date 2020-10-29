He achieved the feat against RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the 16th cricketer to scalp 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

The speedster achieved the feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bumrah picked RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the 12th over and reached the milestone mark. Incidentally, Kohli was also Bumrah's first IPL wicket. Bumrah also became the third-youngest to the mark having reached the feat at the age of 26 and 372 days. Piyush Chawla is the fastest having reached the milestone at the age of 26 and 117 days.

Bumrah's three-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians restrict RCB to 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Sent into bat first, RCB got off to a good start as openers Joshua Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal put on 54 runs inside the first six overs. Both batsmen eventually put up an opening stand of 71 runs.

The partnership was finally broken by Rahul Chahar in the eighth over as he had Philippe (33). Kohli then joined Padikkal in the middle and the duo stitched together a brief 24-run stand. In search of a wicket, Kieron Pollard brought Bumrah into the attack and the pacer did not disappoint as he bounced out Kohli (9), reducing RCB to 95/2 in the 12th over.

AB de Villiers then joined Padikkal in the middle and both batsmen changed the tempo of the innings by playing big shots consistently. Both batsmen put together 36 runs for the third wicket, but Pollard provided the crucial breakthrough of de Villiers (15), reducing RCB to 131/3 in the 16th over.

In the very next over, Bumrah sent Shivam Dube (2) and the set batsman Padikkal (74) back to the pavilion, and this put RCB's innings in a spot of bother at 134/5 in the 17th over. In the final overs, RCB kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result, the side was restricted to under the 165-run mark.