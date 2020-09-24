Shreyas Iyer and his Delhi Capitals teammates enjoy a laugh in training in Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Delhi Capitals, the re-christened IPL franchise and one of the serious title-contenders in the 13th edition in the UAE, is already a winner off the field - according to the team management.

A staement says the Delhi-based franchise has already matched it’s 2019 revenue. They already have 16 partners, including title sponsors JSW Group and went on a signing spree with multiple brands across different categories including Ebix Cash, APL Apollo, Acko General Insurance, Colgate, Livinguard, Nissin and OK Credit ahead of the tournament. The franchise has also signed licensing associations with leading brands like Kotak for credit and debit cards, Boat for music accessories and Fancode for merchandise and deeper fan engagement.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO Delhi Capitals, said: “The combination of the most highly awaited edition of the IPL, along with Delhi Capitals’ strong squad has inspired a lot of confidence in the market and made our franchise an ideal avenue for Indian and International brands that are looking to associate with a young and dynamic team. We are thankful to all our partners. Their support further motivates us to clinch the title.”

Brand Finance, a well known brand valuation consultancy, concluded in it’s IPL review last year that the Delhi-based franchise witnessed the highest growth in brand valuation in 2019. Despite initial commercial uncertainties surrounding this edition of the IPL, early signs indicate an even more successful 2020 as the team’s jersey branding assets have acquired equal or higher value than in 2019.