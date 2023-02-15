“It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonate with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career, and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement,” said Mirza. “RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women’s Premier League, as it will push women’s sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers, and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child,” she added.