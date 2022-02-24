Dubai: Indian Premier League 2022 to start on March 26 said the cash-rich franchise league’s chairman Brijesh Patel told news agencies after the governing council meeting on Thursday.
“Yes, IPL 2022 will start on March 26 and the final will be played on May 29,” Patel told ANI.
The IPL season 15, which will have Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans for the first time, to have a total of 74 matches that will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium along with Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil ground and Gahunje Stadium in Pune.
There has been no decision with regards to play-offs, but Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host the final.
Earlier, Cricket Australia had granted a No-Objection Certificate to its centrally contracted players to participate in the IPL 2022 season from April 6.
Australian players after Pakistan tour
The likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell will miss the white-ball series against Pakistan, but Cricket Australia will not release its contracted stars to join IPL immediately.
Sources in Cricket Australia confirmed that the players would only be available for their franchises once the tour of Pakistan concludes.
“Yes, we have granted NOCs to our players to be available for their franchises from April 6 in the IPL. The players can be available only after the Pakistan tour concludes,” the sourced had told ANI.
“Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 per cent. If the Covid situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be a full house at the business end,” a source said.