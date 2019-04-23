Beuran Hendricks Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: South African fast bowler Beuran Hendricks will replace injured Alzarri Joseph of West Indies at Mumbai Indians for the rest of the Indian Premier League, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

Joseph, who came into the Twenty20 tournament in place of Adam Milne of New Zealand, had a dream debut after returning best-ever IPL figures of 6-12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 7.

But the 22-year-old Antiguan injured his shoulder in just his third match of the season while fielding against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Hendricks, a left-arm seamer, is set to make his second appearance in the world’s most popular T20 league after having represented Kings XI Punjab in the past.