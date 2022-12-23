Dubai: World Cup-winning England players Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Harry Brook were among the top earners in the Indian Premier League 2023 Player Auction. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and Nicholas Pooran also joined the top-grossers category, while former opener Mayank Agarwal was the lone Indian to come close to the overseas players.

All-rounder Sam Curran, who emerged as the Player of the Series in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, was rewarded for his stunning show during England’s title win as he became the most expensive player in IPL history after being roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs185 million.

The all-rounder debuted in the IPL with Punjab in 2019 and then had a successful stint with Chennai Super Kings but parted ways after a back injury and missed the 2022 edition.

Home coming

“Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it,” Curran wrote on Twitter.

The top two, Curran and Green, have earned more than the previous best while Stokes, who will rejoin Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, has equalled South African all-rounder Chris Morris at Rs162.5 million as the third-highest earner.

“These three are private jet category players,” former West Indies left-handed batter Chris Gayle said during JioCinema show. “I am not surprised with Curran getting the highest bid in the auction considering the high demand for premium fast-bowling all-rounders.” The left-arm pacer will join his England compatriots Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone in the Punjab squad.

Australian Green has been rewarded for his stunning attack against India in the third Twenty20 at Hyderabad in September and is expected to fill the void left by the retirement of Kieron Pollard. The Australian all-rounder is also capable of delivering impressive spell towards the end, something that must have fuelled the five-time champions’ need to go after him until the end.

Top 10 picks: Sam Curran Punjab Kings 185 million

Cameron Green Mumbai Indians Rs175 million

Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings Rs162.5 million

Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants Rs160 million

Harry Brook Sunrisers Hyderabad 135 million

Mayank Agarwal Sunrisers Hyderabad 82.5 million.

Shivam Mavi Gujarat Titans Rs60 million

Jason Holder Rajasthan Royals rs57.5 million

Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs52.5 million

Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Rs55 million

Exactly what we need

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani (on Cameron Green) tweeted: “He’s a player we’ve tracked & we think he’s exactly what we need.”

The arrival of Stokes to Chennai must have given the Whistlepodu fans plenty to cheer about as his arrival could not have come at a better time. With Dhoni playing his final season, Stokes could become the logical successor for the four-time champions and also a perfect replacement for Twenty20 specialist Dwayne Bravo.

Hence, the Yellove had to break their bank to get their prize catch, Stokes, who will combine with his England whiteball vice-captain Moeen Ali. Stokes and Dhoni played together at Rising Pune Giants in 2017.

Top 10 remaining unsold Chris Jordan

Travis Head

Dawid Malan

Mohammad Nabi

Rassie van der Dussen

Jimmy Neesham

Adam Milne

Tabraiz Shamsi

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Rehan Ahmed.

Brook's reputation

Brook’s reputation has preceded him as the England top-order batter received a whopping Rs135 million from Sunrisers Hyderabad for his debut season. The former champions have offloaded most of their overseas players including skipper Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran and with legend Brian Lara taking over the helm of affairs, Brook will have the chance to sharpen his skills under the West Indian.

It was a redemption of sorts for Pooran, who joined Lucknow Super Giants for Rs160 million despite not having a great year with Sunrisers, while former Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has been roped in place of Williamson, with the New Zealander moving to Gujarat Titans.