Rajasthan Royals’ Australian out for five ducks in a row

Ashton Turner Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Australia’s Ashton Turner has notched up five ducks in-a-row in Twenty20 cricket — including three in the Indian Premier League — entering the record books for the dubious distinction.

Turner, who missed out on Australia’s World Cup squad announced last week, extended his horrific run for his IPL side Rajasthan Royals after getting out for nought to Delhi Capitals paceman Ishant Sharma on Monday.

It was the 26-year-old’s third consecutive golden duck — meaning out first ball — since being picked by Rajasthan for $72,000 in the December auctions.

The tall right-handed batsman was caught at extra cover after being deceived by a slower one by Sharma in a match that Rajasthan lost by six wickets.

Turner was trapped lbw by Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in his team’s previous game on Sunday.

He fell to Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin on his IPL debut last week after mistiming a hit to long off.

His two previous ducks came in the first T20 against India in Visakhapatnam in late February and for the Perth Scorchers against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League on February 9.