Decision to be taken on resuming it once a window is available, says top official

Kolkata Knight Riders reported the first two cases of players testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kolkata: The IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely following the rise in the number of cases among the franchises.

''The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect,'' a press release said.

''The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

''These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

''The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

''The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times,'' the BCCI released added.

Earlier, Rajiv Shukla, a senior BCCI vice-president and former chairman of IPL said: ''We will meet again soon and decide when we can conclude this edition, we will have to see when is the next window available."