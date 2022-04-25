Dubai: For the last two years, every fan was asking one question, when will Virat Kohli score his next hundred. It was in November 2019 he got his last hundred, but the next one never came.

Kohli stepped down from T20 captaincy and it seemed he would enjoy his this year’s stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his favourite franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore as a batsman as there would be no pressure on him.

But it’s gone the other way for King Kohli in this season. After making two scores of 40, Kohli has had a terrible time with the bat. He has had two consecutive golden ducks, which is the first time in his career. His other low scores are 1, 5 and 12 and has scored 119 in eight matches at an average of just 17. He is finding different ways to get out and has already run himself out twice, which is very rare.

Hasty decision

He does not seem to be in his mental space and seems in a hurry to get going from ball one, which is leading to his downfall. His world has changed in the last five months. After he decided to step down from T20 captaincy, Kohli was removed as ODI captain. It did not go well with him as he wanted to lead the ODI squad and in haste he decided to step down as Test captain.

The player who was leading team India in all formats is now going through the toughest time of his career. Ravi Shastri feels Kohli is overcooked and needs to take a break from the game and come back after two months for him to feel fresh. From the earlier question of the fans, when will his century drought end has now has changed to when will Kohli get his next run?