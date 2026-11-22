Yuzvendra Chahal ventures into politics with BJP's OBC Morcha appointment
Dubai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been appointed Special Invitee to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National OBC Morcha executive committee, marking a new chapter beyond his cricketing career.
The announcement was made on Saturday, November 21, as BJP national president Nitin Nabin unveiled a new list of office-bearers, national executive members and department heads for the party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha.
Chahal took to X to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nabin, and OBC Morcha national president Amarpal Maurya for the appointment.
"I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Naveen ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family," he wrote.
Born in Jind, Haryana, on July 23, 1990, Chahal is one of India's most successful limited-overs leg-spinners. Before establishing himself in cricket, he also represented India in chess at the youth level.
He made his international debut in 2016 and went on to represent India in 72 One-Day Internationals and 80 T20 Internationals, claiming 121 and 96 wickets, respectively.
One of his most memorable performances came against England in Bengaluru in 2017, when he took six wickets for 25 runs in a T20 International. He became the first Indian bowler to claim five or more wickets in a men's T20I.
Chahal was part of India's squads for the 2019 ODI World Cup and the victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. He won the Purple Cap in 2022 after taking 27 wickets for Rajasthan Royals. In 2023, he became the IPL's leading wicket-taker, surpassing Dwayne Bravo, and reached 200 wickets in 2024, becoming the first bowler to achieve the milestone.
In October 2026, Chahal announced his retirement from first-class cricket but indicated that he remained keen to continue representing India in limited-overs cricket.
His latest appointment adds a new dimension to the career of the 36-year-old spinner, who remains one of India's prominent names in white-ball cricket.