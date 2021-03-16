India's Virat Kohli hits a six to win the match against England in the second T20I, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Image Credit: REUTERS

With both sides locked 1/1 in the exciting India vs England series which has been billed as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup, the team winning the toss has not only won the toss but the match.

India, who were in to bat first in the first T20, managed to score a below-par total of just 124 which was chased down quite easily by England. Similarly, when Virat won the toss he too decided to bowl first even though England managed to score 164. India chased it quite easily on the back of Bish Bash Kishan’s electrifying knock and the calm finishing touch of the captain himself.

Both teams that fielded first found batting easy while chasing the targets, and then the trend is the same in the third too with England winning the toss and putting India to bat first.

Captain Virat Kohli said during the toss of the first game that in the latter half of the tournament he would like to bat first to test what scores his batsmen could put up which the bowlers could then defend. He felt there might be a case in the knockout of the World Cup where they might have to bat first and defend if they lose the toss, and wanted his players ready for such a scenario.

This can be endorsed by the fact that India lost the 2016 ICC World cup semifinals to eventual champions West Indies when they batted first, as well as in the finals of the 2014 World Cup to Sri Lanka in Dhaka when they were put in to bat second.

Tonight is an ideal scenario for Virat Kohli’s batsmen to set the record straight by putting up a big total and bat the other team out with his bowlers who can defend against a strong England batting lineup. Batting second is comparatively easy as the pitch settles down because of the dew factor and the fact that the ball comes on to the bat much better than when batting first.

For the record, when batting first, Captain Virat’s average is 30 but while chasing, it jumps to a whopping 120 - that shows his love for chasing. It is going to be a test of character for both the captain and his team to put a strong total and turn the tide of losing the toss, batting first and winning the game.