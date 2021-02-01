England and India’s cricket teams are officially clear to step out of quarantine, after the teams tested negative for Covid-19.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes — who missed out on the Sri Lanka series — arrived in Chennai last week and went straight into quarantine at a hotel in India, ahead of the four-match India v England Test series.
“Day 1 quarantine, I have done a fair bit of quarantine, have to try and make my bed every day, not the best job, but have to do it. So that’s basically me for the next five days,” wrote Stokes.
The England team will now be able to train together for the first time since arriving from Sri Lanka on January 27.
While individual players have already been training, the group are set to begin training from February 2, days ahead of the four-match Test series start on February 5.
As for the Indian cricket team, a statement from BCCI confirmed that they are clear to leave quarantine.
“The Indian cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5 pm and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow,” read a statement on Monday.
India are currently top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, while England are fourth in the standings.