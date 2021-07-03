Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the break from the prolonged Bio Bubble will recharge the batteries for the challenges ahead. Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: Ravichandran Ashwin, the star off-spinner, is making the most of Indian team’s three-week break after their demoralising defeat in the World Test Championship final by driving across England - with wife Prithi and two daughters in tow.

“We were in the bubble throughout. So after a long time, we are able to get some fresh air and step out. I have rented a car, and I am just driving around the country. First, we visited Devon. It was a beautiful and picturesque place. We went at an altitude that connected the ocean and the hill,’’ Ashwin said in his personal Tamil YouTube channel.

In the latest episode, aptly titled ‘Devon Vlog,’ the articulate cricketer said: “This break is important for us. We had a lot of time between the WTC final and the England series. Obviously, we will practice, but this break is good. It has been quite hard being in the bubble. We have been in the bubble for 1.5 years.”

The COVID-19 pandemic had proved to be quite a harsh experience for the cricketer’s family as in last April-May, as many as 10 members of his family were affected by the virus. Ashwin, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, pulled out of the league as he found it to be ‘‘really taxing.’’

The eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand still keeps haunting the senior cricketer as he admitted that he couldn’t get over the agony of listening to the jubilant Kiwi cricketers partying hard after their win as both teams were staying at the Bio Bubble at Hilton Hotel inside the Ageas Bowl.

“After the match, New Zealand have this custom of celebrating with the trophy and a few drinks in the dressing room. It was tough to see it. I think it is the flip side of having a room above the ground. They celebrated until 12. They even arrived at the pitch, and it sounded like a war cry to express their happiness. It was quite upsetting to see as we couldn’t make it,” Ashwin said in the video.