India's Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds as unbeaten World Cup hosts India thrashed fellow semi-finalists South Africa by 243 runs in a pool match on Sunday.
Kohli's 101 not out was the centrepiece of India's 326-5 before they skittled out South Africa - the second-placed side in the 10-team event - for just 83, with spinner Ravindra Jadeja taking 5-33. It was South Africa's lowest total made at any World Cup.
Together with Shreyas Iyer (77) he shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit Sharma (40) had won the toss on what turned out to be a tricky pitch.
South Africa's chase of 327 began shakily as they lost half their side cheaply for 40 runs inside 14 overs as Jadeja (5-33) and Mohammed Shami (2-18) wreaked havoc before the Proteas fell to only their second defeat, dismissed for 83 in 27.1 overs.
Here are the highlights from India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match:
India's captain Rohit Sharma tosses the coin before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023
India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) shakes hand with his South Africa counterpart Temba Bavuma after the toss before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.
India's Shubman Gill (L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.
India's Virat Kohli in action with South Africa's Marco Jansen.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.
India's Virat Kohli (R) speaks with South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj reacts as India's Virat Kohli runs between the wickets
India's Shreyas Iyer (R) greets Virat Kohli on scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (R) reacts during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
India's Virat Kohli (C) reacts during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (R) greets India's Virat Kohli on scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by India's Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock reacts in pain as India's KL Rahul looks on during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens.
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (C) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with Virat Kohli (C) after taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
