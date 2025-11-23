Who is Senuran Muthusamy who scored his maiden Test hundred in Guwahati?

Playing just his eighth Test, Muthusamy reached the landmark in 192 balls. His previous best was an unbeaten 89 against Pakistan earlier this year. His marathon 109 off 206 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and two sixes, made him only the third South African to score a Test hundred from No 7 or lower against India, following Quinton de Kock (111 in Visakhapatnam, 2019) and Lance Klusener (102* in Cape Town, 1997).

Muthusamy delivered the finest innings of his Test career, grinding out a maiden century that put South Africa firmly in control and left India searching for answers on Day 2 in Guwahati. His 94-run stand with Marco Jansen — who struck his fourth Test fifty — powered the Proteas past 400 by the end of the second session, keeping alive their dream of a first Test series win in India in 25 years.

