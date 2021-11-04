Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (left) with Kusal Perera run between the wickets during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

West Indies face Sri Lanka on a perfect pitch in the Group 1 Super-12 T20 World Cup match at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Follow for updates and live scores...

10 overs - SL 82/1

The West Indies bowlers have pegged back the Sri Lankan batters by not giving any room to play their shots and also varying their pace to a great length. Only one four in the last three overs. At the halfway mark, Sri Lanka are 82/1. They need to double that score to have a good chance of giving a fight to the West Indians.

7 overs - SL 61/1

Asalanka brings in the much-needed energy into the Sri Lankan batting. Runs are now coming thing and fast with a few boundaries scored in the last over, egged on by the vociferous cheering fans. They used left-arm spinner Hossein’s pace to find the right placement to reach the boundaries. After 7 overs, Sri Lanka are 61/1.

OUT!

Andre Russell strikes the first blow for West Indies. The tall pacer takes a low catch off his follow through in his second ball to end the stay of Perera for 29. Now Sri Lanka's other in-form batter Charith Asalanka joins Nissanka to keep the left-right combination going. Sri Lanka are 42/1.

5 overs - SL 42/0

Sri Lanka, after dealing in ones and twos laced with the odd boundary, are now showing their intentions to accelerate. Perera continues to play his shots and the left-hander pulls Ravi Rampaul for the first six. The in-form Nissanka is unable to find his touch today and his shots are lacking the power to take it to the boundary. Sri Lanka are 42 for no loss in 5 overs.

2 overs - SL 14/0

Runs trickle down as Sri Lanka make a steady start to their innings. Kusal Perera is the aggressor with two boundaries in his 13 while Pathum Nissanka is on 1. After two overs, Sri Lanka are 14 for no loss.

West Indies win toss, bowling first

Good evening and welcome to our second Super-12 T20 World Cup match from Group 1 of the day. West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

The Teams

West Indies are unchanged. Left-arm pacer Binura Fernando replaces Lahiru Kumara for Sri Lanka.

SRI LANKA: 1. Kusal Perera (WK), 2. Pathum Nissanka, 3. Charith Asalanka, 4. Avishka Fernando, 5. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6. Dasun Shanaka (C) 7. Chamika Karunaratne, 8. Wanindu Hasaranga, 9. Dushmantha Chameera, 10. Maheesh Theekshana, 11. Binura Fernando.

WEST INDIES: 1. Evin Lewis, 2. Chris Gayle, 3. Roston Chase, 4. Nicholas Pooran (WK), 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Kieron Pollard (C), 7. Andre Russell, 8. Dwayne Bravo, 9. Jason Holder, 10. Ravi Rampaul, 11. Akeal Hosein.

Bouncy pitch should suit the defending champions

A.K.S. Satish, Assistant Editor

Abu Dhabi: The West Indian cricketers have always been a fan favourite as they play a brand of cricket that’s ideally suited for the Twenty20 format. The two-time champions are yet to fire in this current Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE and have left the fans across the world disappointed.

All is not lost yet. After two losses from three games, Kieron Pollard and his men believe they can change their destiny in the do-or-die clash with the Sri Lankans. Victories in the next two games, with a better run rate should help the defending champions sneak into the semi-finals.

Rebuilding process

But they are up against a brand of young Sri Lankans, who show plenty of promise despite being in the rebuilding stage. The team is well balanced and the batting and bowling complement each other in a big way. Every win will boost their confidence and make Sri Lanka a stronger unit in the future.