Victory could give Windies confidence and momentum going forward in the tournament

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs in their Super-12 clash in Sharjah today. Image Credit: AFP

West Indies clashed with Bangladesh in a Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams were seeking their first win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

West Indies secure vital win against Bangladesh

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

West Indies held their nerves to record a three-run win over Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chasing a target of 148 in a Group 1 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh mustered nine runs in the final over when 13 was required for a win.

Bangladesh set about the task diligently, but a slow pitch and some steady bowling from the West Indies kept them on a tight leash. Liton Das (40) strung together two partnerships to steer Bangladesh towards the target but couldn’t get them over the line.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran struck a 22-ball 40 to revive a struggling West Indian innings as they went on to post 147/7 in 20 overs. A 57-run fifth-wicket stand between Pooran and Roston Chase (39), who anchored the innings well, helped the West Indies reach a fighting total. And the bowlers defended it well.

06:00PM



05:52PM



West Indies win by three runs.

Bangladesh finish at 139/5 in 20 overs.

05:51PM



Bangladesh need six from two balls to win...

05:51PM



Eight from three to win!

05:48PM



11 needed in 5 balls. Could go either way.

05:46PM



OUT!

Bangladesh in a spot. Liton Das attempts a six and Holder plucks a catch at the long-on fence 130/5 in 19 overs. 13 needed of the last over. A tight finish in Sharjah.

05:40PM



The equation is now 22 required in 12 balls. That's a required rate of 11 per over. Can Bangladesh pull it off? They need a couple of big hits. Mahmudullah pulls off one, a straight six off Bravo. 124/4 in 18.2 overs

05:36PM



17 overs - Ban 113/4 (Target 143)

Trouble looming up for Bangladesh. Required run rate touches 10 per over with 30 needed off 18 balls. Need a big over. 113/4 in 17 overs

05:30PM



16 overs - Ban 110/4 (Target 143)

The game is slowly slipping away from the West Indies. They need a couple of quick wickets to reel it back. 11 runs from a Jason Holder have helped Bangladesh reduce the target to 33 from 24 balls. 110/4 in 16 overs

05:23PM



15 overs - Ban 99/4 (Target 143)

15 overs up. Bangladesh require 44 runs in 30 balls. The required rate is creeping towards nine an over. They need a big over here. 99/4 in 15 overs.

05:17PM



OUT!

An unwarranted shot and a needless dismissal. Mushfiqur Rahim, who square-cut Rampaul for a four, tried a scoop over the keeper only to flick the ball onto the stumps. Could be the breakthrough West Indies were looking for. 91/4 in 13.4 overs

05:08PM



Bangladesh seem to be playing with a lot more freedom and Liton Das has kept the scorers busy with singles and an occasional boundary. Sensible batting. No need for heroics, right now. 81/3 in 12.1 overs

04:59PM



OUT!

Third Bangladesh wicket down. Soumya Sarkar, who smashed Akeal Hosein for a boundary, flicked the next ball in the air for Gayle to take a tumbling catch at short fine leg. The middle overs now. The tricky phase. Matches are decided here. 60/3 in 10.4 overs

West Indies celebrate the wicket of Soumya Sarkar. Image Credit: AFP

04:53PM



10 overs - Ban 55/2 (Target 143)

At the halfway mark, Bangladesh are 55/2 in 10 overs. Much better than the West Indies, who were 48/3 in their 10 overs. If West Indies don't grab a couple of quick wickets, Bangladesh could ease to the target.

04:47PM



9 overs - Ban 46/2 (Target 143)

After the two setbacks, Bangladesh seem to be more cautious. A boundary off a short delivery from Russell broke the monotony of singles. The crowd too has fallen silent. 46/2 in 9 overs.

04:31PM



OUT!

Time for a West Indian jig! Bangladesh lose their second wicket. Mohammed Naim inside edges Jason Holder onto the stumps, and Bangladesh are 29/2 in 5.4 overs. Trouble looms for Bangladesh. Two wickets in the powerplay could extend their misery to the middle overs.

04:25PM



OUT!

First wicket down. After a sedate start, Bangladesh lose their first wicket. Mohammad Naim enjoys a reprieve, but Shakib al Hasan skies Andre Russell to Holder at mid-off. 21/1 in 4.3 overs

04:18PM



3 overs - Ban 17/0

That was a lovely four by Mohammad Naim as he latched onto a short ball from Rampaul.

04:15PM



2 overs - Ban 10/0 (Target 143)

Shakib must be feeling a little better as he smashes Holder for a boundary!

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan looks like is carrying an injury as he bats during the match.

04:10PM



1 over - Ban 4/0 (Target 143)

Calm start by Bangladesh as they take four singles but it looks like Shakib is injured.

04:07PM



Ban 0/0 (Target 143)

Kieron Pollard has not taken to the field for the Bangladesh innings following his injury while batting. Shakib Al Hasan is opening for Bangladesh.

04:05PM



Mid-match summary: West Indies post decent total after slow start

Nicholas Pooran struck a 22-ball 40 to revive a struggling West Indian innings as they went on to post 147/7 in 20 overs against Bangladesh. The Caribbeans were on the back foot for the most part of the innings, losing wickets regularly, after Bangladesh put them to bat in the Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. But a 57-run fifth-wicket stand between Pooran and Roston Chase (39), who anchored the innings well, helped the West Indies record a fighting total.

Bangladesh bowled some tight lines, but their fielders let down the bowlers. Several catches went down, and that hurt. Maybe, West Indies could have collapsed to less than 100, but we will never know. They finished strongly, taking three sixes off Mushtafizur Rahman’s final over.

West Indies have a challenging total, and if they grab early wickets, this match could turn around.

03:53PM



West Indies finish on 142/7 in 20 overs

Jason Holder flicks a six over square-leg, and another over long-leg. Pollard, who returned to the crease, launches the last ball over midwicket. West Indies finish at 142/7 in 20 overs. A decent total. Now it's up to the West Indies bowlers.

03:47PM



OUT!

Seven down. Dwayne Bravo is caught off Mustafizur with the first ball of the 20th over. 123/7 in 19.1 overs

03:43PM



OUT!

Pooran's cameo ends at 40, and West Indies have lost their fifth wicket. Lofts Shoriful Islam straight to extra covers' hands. And Roston Chase is bowled off the next ball. West Indies are 119/6 in 18.2 overs

03:39PM



18 overs - WI 119/4

Pooran has run into form. He's fired four sixes already. Amazing timing. West Indies will need more of that from him in the slog overs. He's pummelled Mahedi Hasan for two maximums in the 18th over. 119/4 in 18 overs.

03:31PM



100 up for West Indies

Scoring has been difficult on the sluggish Sharjah pitch. But West Indies' hesitancy has made it worse. Bangladesh bowled some tight lines, but the Caribbean batting hasn't been on fire. A score of at least 130 is required to make a match of it. 100/4 in 16.1 overs

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran reacts as he dives to make his ground.

03:27PM



A six finally! Two actually. Nicholas Pooran has found his range. He's swung Shakib Al Hasan to square-leg twice. 96/5 in 15.2 overs

03:24PM



15 overs - WI 84/4

Bangladesh fielding has been a worry. And it continues to be. At least three catches went down today, and a stumping. If fielders had held the catches, West Indies would have been in dire straits. They are already in deep trouble at 84/4 in 15 overs.

West Indies' Roston Chase plays a shot. He's the only one that has showed any guts and desire for the West Indies today.

03:17PM



OUT!

A bizarre run out. Things can't get worse for the West Indies. Chase punches a ball down the pitch and bowler Taskin gets a hand to it before it hits the stumps, catching Andre Russell out of the crease. He's out without facing a ball. That comes a ball after Pollard retired to the pavilion after a fall. 67/4 in 13.4 overs

03:06PM



12 overs - WI 61/3

The West Indian approach is puzzling. They have cut out risks completely, which is unusual in a T20 match. Bangladesh have been very clever. Shakib Al Hasan sends down his left-arm spin with an extra cover, long-off, long-on and midwicket. And he's bowling straight. Batsmen don't seem to have a chance to get shots square off the wicket. 61/3 in 12 overs

03:02PM



50 up for West Indies and it's thanks to a wide ball... They are really struggling here.

02:57PM



10 overs - WI 48/3

West Indies 48/3 in 10 overs, the halfway mark. There has to be some serious power hitting from here for West Indies to post a challenging score.

02:42PM



For a team that boasts of power hitters, the West Indies have scored two boundaries in seven overs. And lost three wickets. That illustrates the Caribbean struggle in the T20 World Cup.

02:40PM



OUT!

More troubles for West Indies. Hetmyer took the aerial route in a bid to boost the scoring. A lofted shot off Mahedi Hasan is taken at long-off. West Indies' woes are piling at 32/3 in 6.4 overs. They need a solid partnership here.

02:31PM



Roston Chase, who came at the fall of Lewis, is expected to provide some steel to the West Indian batting. Shimron Hetmyer gets a promotion to No 4. But the Caribbeans are struggling in the powerplay. Haven't had enough opportunities to blast away. 26/2 in 5.2 overs

02:26PM



OUT!

Gayle is bowled by Mahedi. West Indies lose a second wicket, and the crowd goes wild. The batting fragility of the Caribbeans persists even in the third match of the tournament. 18/2 in 4.2 overs

OUT!

The first West Indian wicket falls, and the stadium roof nearly comes down from the roar of the crowd. Lewis hits a shot off Mustafizur Rahman high in the air and the 10,000 crowd will Mushfiqur Rahim to catch. No pressure! 12/1 in 3 overs

West Indies' Evin Lewis walks from the field after he was dismissed.

02:07PM



1 over - WI 4/0

Chris Gayle gets the West Indies away. Evin Lewis is with him as they take on Mehdi Hasan's off-breaks 4/0 in 1 overs

West Indies' Evin Lewis (left) and Chris Gayle run between the wickets during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

02:03PM



Great support...

A huge Bangladesh crowd has turned up at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The atmosphere is electric and the cheers are deafening. Enough incentive for Mahmudullah's boys to turn it on.

01:59PM



Tactical changes...

West Indies have dropped leggie Hayden Walsh and opener Lendl Simmons, and made way for allrounders Jason Holder and Roston Chase.

West Indies' players stand during the national anthem before the start of their match against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Bangladesh have replaced Nurul, Nasum with Soumya and Taskin. After two losses, captain Mahmudullah will be hoping to turn around the team's fortunes

Bangladesh's players stand during the national anthem before the start of the match.

01:56PM



The teams

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

01:50PM



Bangladesh win toss, elect to field

Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah (left) shakes hands with West Indies' Evin Lewis before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

Welcome to Match 23 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

West Indies takes on Bangladesh in a Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field. They have lost both the matches they batted first. They must be hoping to restrict the misfiring West Indies batting and chase down the target.

West Indies and Bangladesh chase first win in Sharjah

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Defending champions West Indies are pursuing an elusive first win in their third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game. An unlikely scenario for two-time winners. The batting has been misfiring for the Caribbean maestros, and skipper Kieron Pollard will want his big-hitters to come good in the Group 1 tie at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. In the absence of good totals, West Indian bowling has suffered from a lack of pressure on the rival batsmen.

West Indies' skipper Kieron Pollard will want his big-hitters to come good in the Group 1 tie against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. Image Credit: AP

Bangladesh have come through the qualifiers, suffering only one loss. But their performance hasn’t soared in the Super 12s, losing to Sri Lanka and England. The batting has been tardy, and the bowling isn’t sharp either. Captain Mahmudullah is seeking an improved display against the West Indies, or the Bangla Tigers would head to the exit.