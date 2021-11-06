Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson says India did what they had to do against Scotland last night and showed why they were rated as favourites going in to the T20 World Cup and now their hopes rest in Afghanistan’s hands.
When I asked him with India’s net run rate now being better than Afghanistan and if it would influence the way Afghanistan play against New Zealand, he said with a smile that they won’t change their style of play and will play exactly the way they know and it will be fearless cricket.
He hopes Mujeeb ur Rahman will be fit but said the Abdu Dhabi wicket will suit the Kiwi fast bowlers and it should be a contest between bat and ball and everyone’s eyes will be on the Sunday afternoon game.
The equation is simple, If Afghanistan win, India has a chance to make it to the semifinals, if they lose, India will be out along with Afghanistan and it will be the Kiwis who will go in to the last four.