Kolkata: There is some good news for Indian cricket fans - Shreyas Iyer is up on his feet again after a shoulder surgery last month. The young middle order batsman, who is also captain of Delhi Capitals, took to Twitter to reveal that he has started muscle strengthening exercises and backing himself to be back in action sooner than later.
‘‘Work in progress. Watch this space,’’ said the 25-year-old, who was ruled out of IPL 2021 after suffering a nasty fall while fielding during the first One-day International against England in late March. He underwent the surgery on April 8 and has started work on his rehab with exercise routines at his Mumbai residence.
It’s still early days but if Iyer can prove his fitness, then he could be an automatic selection for the Indian team scheduled to play two white ball series in Sri Lanka in July - comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Mumbai batsman, who had acquitted himself well at number four in the middle order, is also one of the certainties for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup later this year.
Rishabh Pant had been leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL in Iyer’s absence till the league was suspended after a spate of positive cases of COVID-19.