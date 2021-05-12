Kolkata: If the IPL 2021 was still on, Rishabh Pant would have been leading the Delhi Capitals in the pursuit of their first title. However, with the league suspended indefinitely last week due to positive cases of COVID-19 in a number of teams, Pant took up the lawn mower at the backyard of his residence to maintain with his fitness regimen.
A key member of the Indian squad named for the Test series in England and the World Test Championship final in June-August, Pant still has nearly two weeks to go before joining the team quarantine in Mumbai ahead of departure for England. ''Yeh dil mange mower,'' (the heart wants mower), the cherubic Pant tweeted in a take-off on the famous ad with a video of him sweating with the mower.
The 23-year-old resident of New Delhi, Pant had been a revelation during India's Test series wins away in Australia and England during the last season. Surely, he wants to keep up the good work going!