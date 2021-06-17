Who are the world champions in Test cricket? Actually, there hasn’t been one. Officially. But in the recent past, Clive Lloyd’s West Indies and Steve Waugh’s Australia were considered invincibles. They won all the Test series and had enviable unbeaten streaks. But these sides were never crowned world champions.
So history beckons India and New Zealand as they square off tomorrow (June 18, 2021, Friday) in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. Captains Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are only aware of the enormity of the occasion, but they won’t allow it to get the better of them.
As the two evenly match face off, Gulf News’ Senior Associate Editors Shyam A. Krishna and Gautam Bhattacharyya discussed the prospects of the five-day drama at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England.