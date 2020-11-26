Dubai: Indian captain Virat Kohli was brutally honest as he blamed a communication gap for the uncertainty about the availability of both Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma for the demanding Test series against Australia starting next month.
Speaking at his first virtual press conference in Sydney, Kohli said: ‘‘There is so much uncertainty on whether they are going to make it, if they are going to make it at all or not. It would have been helpful in them getting fit if they were here and doing the rehab, just like (Wriddhiman) Saha is.
‘‘We had no information whatsoever on the reason why he (Rohit) is not travelling with us. The only other information we have received officially is that he is at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) and he will be further assessed on December 11.’’