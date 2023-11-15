Dubai: Virat Kohli surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to score record 50th One-Day International century. King Kohli reached the milestone in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Kohli equalled Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries on his 35th birthday against South Africa in front of a packed stadium of 70,000 fans. Kohli had taken 277 innings to level Tendulkar, who took 450 innings required to reach the landmark.
Fans were kept in suspense by Kohli when he had to call the physio to attend a thigh strain. After some anxious moments, Kohli resumed the innings to reach the milestone. His 100 came in 106 balls with 8 4s and 1 six to break Tendulkar’s record in front of the Master Blaster at his home turf.
Kohli is in the midst of a great World Cup campaign after topping the run charts with 694 runs. He also needs another 20 runs to surpass Ricky Ponting to become second in the all-time run-scorers list in World Cup, behind Tendulkar.