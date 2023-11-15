SPO_231115 KOHLI-1700048408096
India's Virat Kohli gestures after reaching his half-century against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals in Mumbai on Wednesday. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Virat Kohli surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to score record 50th One-Day International century. King Kohli reached the milestone in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli equalled Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries on his 35th birthday against South Africa in front of a packed stadium of 70,000 fans. Kohli had taken 277 innings to level Tendulkar, who took 450 innings required to reach the landmark.

SPO_231115 KOHLI1-1700048406027
Kohli reached the milestone in 106 balls in front of Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: AFP

Fans were kept in suspense by Kohli when he had to call the physio to attend a thigh strain. After some anxious moments, Kohli resumed the innings to reach the milestone. His 100 came in 106 balls with 8 4s and 1 six to break Tendulkar’s record in front of the Master Blaster at his home turf.

Kohli is in the midst of a great World Cup campaign after topping the run charts with 694 runs. He also needs another 20 runs to surpass Ricky Ponting to become second in the all-time run-scorers list in World Cup, behind Tendulkar.