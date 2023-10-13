No cricket match revs up passion like an India-Pakistan game. Not even the Ashes. So every cricket fan in the world will tune into the clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Rohit Sharma-led India will aim to extend the 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup, while Babar Azam’s team will aim to replicate their wins over India in T20 games. That makes for a riveting contest.
Watch Indian allrounder Robin Singh and UAE star Chirag Suri join Gulf News experts to preview the India-Pakistan match and review the first 10 games.