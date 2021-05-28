Kolkata: ''Getting stronger each day'' - that seems to be the motto of the Indian squad as they have been hitting the gym in the Mumbai hotel where they are on a hard quarantine at the moment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have twitted a video which has several of them - from Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to youngster Subhman Gill - sweating it out on the treadmill, other stations with weights and medicine ball exercises.
Members of both and men's squad were flown in charter flights from round the country on May 19 to start their 14-day quarantine ahead of their departure on June 2. Mumbai residents like captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and head coach RaviShastri, however, were permitted to join the squad on May 25.
Shastri, a social person in the best of times, had to spend his 59th birthday in the hotel room on Thursday.