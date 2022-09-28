Dubai: Chaya Mughal will be leading the UAE in the historic inaugural Asian Cricket Council Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup to be held in Bangladesh from October 1-15.
Emirates Cricket Board has announced the UAE team that will compete in a round-robin format against Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and hosts Bangladesh.
Andrew Russell, Emirates Cricket National Development Manager, said; “This is a historic moment for our UAE Cricket Women. Playing in the first-ever Women’s Asia Cup is a great honour and we are confident our ladies will take great pride in it.”
Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket, said; “This opening edition of the (Women’s) Asia Cup fields a line-up of impressive talent from the world of women’s cricket. In the past, our ladies have been challenged, which they have embraced with confidence and shown a remarkable maturity to learn.”
“This will be an incredible opportunity for them as they continue on their and UAE cricket women’s journey.”
The UAE team:
Chaya Mughal (captain), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Theertha Satish, Lavanya Keny, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rishitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Samaira Dharnidharka and Mahika Gaur.
UAE’s schedule (1.30pm unless stated):
October 2: UAE v Sri Lanka
October 4: UAE v India
October 5: UAE v Malaysia
October 7 (9am): UAE v Thailand
October 9: UAE v Pakistan
October 11 (9am): v Bangladesh