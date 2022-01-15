Dubai: Three-time champions Australia and Sri Lanka got off to winning starts as the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup kicked off at the Caribbean on Friday.
The tournament, which acts as the breeding ground of some of the would-be champions of the game, breezed past West Indies by six wickets to get their tournament off to a flyer in Guyana. In another match of the day, the Lankans held off Scotland by 40 runs.
Cooper Connolly’s side required just 40.1 overs to dismiss the West Indies for just 169 and then rode a fine effort of unbeaten 86 by Teague Wyllie, chased down their target with ease.
Australia’s seamers caused havoc with the new ball as opening bowlers Tom Whitney – three for 20 – and William Salzmann – one for 19 – reduced the hosts to 12 for three after 5.1 overs. Skipper Auguste’s 57, and a cameo by wicketkeeper Rivaldo Clarke (37), propelled them to a fourth wicket partnership of 95 but wickets at regular intervals after Clarke’s dismissal proved the West Indians’ downfall.
Australian captain Connolly and off-spinner Nivethan Radhakrishna took three wickets apiece as West Indies, winners of the ICC U19 Men’s CWC in 2016, were unable to muster a match-winning total.
Sri Lanka proved a cut above Scotland as their captain Wellalage and his bowlers fired them to victory in Georgetown. Wellalage’s canny left-arm spin saw him rack up formidable figures of five for 27 from nine overs as Scotland were unable to ever get going in pursuit of their 219-run target.
Liyanage the hero
Earlier, Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage was the hero with the bat for the Lankans, striking a run-a-ball 85 to haul his side up to a total that left the game intriguingly poised at the halfway mark.
Raveen de Silva (30) delivered some important runs from the tail while contributions from top order batters Chamindu Wickramasinghe (28) and Sadisha Rajapaksa (24) left Charlie Peet’s Scots with considerable work to do.
Spearheaded by Wellalage’s brilliance, the 2000 runners-up suffocated the Scots as Shevon Daniel (2-16), Matheesha Pathirana and Wanuja Sahan also took important wickets.
Saturday’s matches
India vs South Africa, Guyana
Ireland vs Uganda, Guyana
Canada vs UAE, St Kitts and Nevis
Zimbabwe vs PNG, Trinidad and Tobago