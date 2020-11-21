Dubai: Mohammed Siraj, Indian fast bowler who lost his father in Hyderabad on Friday, decided to stay back in Australia to carry on with his ‘‘national duties,’’ according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
A BCCI statement on Saturday said: ‘‘Siraj lost his father (Mohammed Ghouse) on Friday after a brief illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a discussion with Siraj and he was offered the option of flying back and be with his family in this hour of grief.
‘‘The fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties. The BCCI shares his grief and will be supportive of Siraj in this extremely challenging phase. The BCCI requests the media to accord Siraj and his bereaved family members their space and privacy,’’ it added.
Ghouse was only 53 and lost the battle to a lung ailment. Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj’s growth as a cricketer as he supported his son’s ambitions with his limited resources.
“Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan,” Siraj’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.
The Indian squad, currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period, has been training in isolation on the outskirts of Sydney after reaching in Australia on November 13.