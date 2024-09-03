London: England Test coach Brendon McCullum will take charge of the nation’s teams in all three formats from the start of next year, cricket chiefs announced on Tuesday.

McCullum has reinvigorated England’s Test set-up alongside captain Ben Stokes since May 2022 and will seek to bring his attacking “Bazball” approach to the under-performing limited-overs sides.

The New Zealander, 42, has extended his contract by 18 months to the end of 2027, officially taking over the one-day international and Twenty20 sides in January to coincide with a tour of India and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

“I’m delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England,” said Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket.

“I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket.”

He added: “For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment — fortunately, these are easing starting from January.”

McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, said he was excited to extend his role.

“This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with (captain) Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place,” he said.

“The talent within English cricket is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential.”

Former white-ball coach Matthew Mott stood down in July after two disappointing England title defences at last year’s 50-over World Cup and the more recent T20 World Cup.

There were questions over the future of Buttler but the wicketkeeper-batsman continues to lead the side.