Shane Bond will be working with both the pace and spin bowlers of New Zealand team during the World T20 in UAE. Image Credit: New Zealand Cricket

Kolkata: New Zealand, runners-up in the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and current World Test Championship crown holders, have roped in former fast bowler Shane Bond as a fourth coach to tap into his knowledge of ‘local conditions.’ Bond, who has been associated with the hugely successful IPL franchise Mumbai Indians as their bowling coach, will be in the UAE for their IPL campaign before joining the Black Caps camp in mid-October.

“Being in the UAE (with the IPL) immediately prior to the World Cup … he’ll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what’s been happening in the competition,’’ head coach Gary Stead said about his appointment.

“He’ll be an extra set of hands especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick - so we need to be one step ahead of other teams,’’ Stead told New Zealand Cricket. Trent Boult, the leading Kiwi fast bowler, plays for five-time champions Mumbai in the IPL.

Bond’s appointment is for the World T20 in the UAE as well as the three-game T20 International series against India which follows.

The former fast bowler is no stranger to their national team following a three-year tenure as bowling coach (2012-15) and helped out as recently as 2019 in a T20 series against England, along with stints leading New Zealand A.

Since stepping back as Sydney Thunder coach earlier this year, Bond has been assisting the men’s winter training squads at Lincoln and also helped the White Ferns prepare for their tour of England.

Lot of knowledge

“Shane’s been working away with New Zealand players for a long time and he’s been involved in our recent camps so it’s been good for him to reacquaint himself with our guys. He’s held in high regard and I know he’ll bring a lot of knowledge and opinions to the group.”

Stead had utilised a fourth coach during past home summers such as Bond’s stint in late 2019, but the role has also been employed for away tours to England and Sri Lanka as well as world events including the recent ICC ODI World Cup - where current batting coach Luke Ronchi was the fourth assistant.

“The fourth coach for me is an opportunity to bring in different voices to the environment and we’ve used it in a whole host of ways in the past,” he said.