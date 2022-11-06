Pakistan wrap it up by five wickets

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets with 11 balls to spare and qualify for the semifinals. Shaheeen Shah Afridi with four wickets and a quickfire 31 by Mohammad Haris made it easy for Pakistan in the crunch game.

11:28AM



Iftikhar out: Pakistan untroubled

Iftikhar lost his wicket while trying to finish the match in style with a six. Pakistan need 2 runs off 12 deliveries

11:22AM



Haris out: More drama

Mohammad Haris (31 off 18 ball), who played a pivotal role in the chase, is caught Nasum Ahmed off Shakib Al Hasan while trying to finish the match early. Pakistan need 7 runs in 19 balls.

11:18AM



Big over for Pakistan

The 16th over cost Bangladesh 15 runs. Pakistan need only 14 runs in 23 balls for a win. Pakistani crowd already started celebrating.

11:13AM



Nawaz run out: Bangladesh back in the contest

A sharp run out by Litton Das ended Mohammad Nawaz 's(4) stay at the wicket, giving Bangladesh another chance. The young Mohammad Haris is taking the fight to the Bangladesh bowlers with some gutsy shots, but the contest is still in the balance and Pakistan need to break the shackles in the next couple of overs. After 15, 94/3, still needing another 34 runs in 30 balls.

11:03AM



Advantage Pakistan

The match is titled towards Pakistan with seven overs to go: they need 53 runs to win. Bangladesh are trying desperately to grab wickets so Pakistan batters must increase the run rate. A couple of quick wickets can change the game.

10:50AM



Rizwan exits: Big wicket for Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain bowls during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, on November 6, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

The dangerous Mohammad Rizwan goes while trying to play cut shot, caught at point. Now with two new batters at the crease Bangladesh need to tighten the screws and become more aggressive in fielding, which has been sloppy until now. Pakistan are 61/2.

10:43AM



OUT: Bangladesh dismiss Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has been struggling with his timing, falls after scoring 25 (33 balls) while trying a big hit. He was caught by Mustafizur off Nasum Ahmed. Pakistan are 58/1 in 11th over

10:40AM



10 overs: Pakistan are behind the run rate

Pakistan did not lose wickets but openers Babar and Rizwan though have been unable to keep up with the required run rate. They should accelerate to finish the game early. Bangladesh bowlers have been very tidy and have kept the Pakistan batters from running up a big score. Rizwan is slowly finding himself at ease in the middle of the ground while Babar is still not in his best. It would be dangerous to take the game deep as it the chase could get tricky. Pakistan are 56/0 in 10 overs, requiring 72 runs in 60 balls with 10 wickets in hand.

10:25AM



6 overs: Pakistan work the powerplay well

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot watched by Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan during the T20 World Cup cricket match at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, on November 6, 2022 . Image Credit: AFP

Pakistan are playing it safe after the initial scare. Babar (9) and Rizwan (26) are looking comfortable as they chase a meagre target of 128. The openers need to take it deep and possibly finish off the match. After six overs, Pakistan are 35 without loss.

10:13AM



Bangladesh have no room for errors

Bangladesh could have taken control had wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan held on to a regulation catch off Mohammad Rizwan with the third ball from Taskin Ahmed. It was followed by some poor fielding from Bangladesh, who have to exert pressure on the batters. Remember catches win matches.

10:06AM



Steady start from Pakistan

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed bowls past Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (left) during the T20 World Cup cricket match at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, on November 6, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Pakistan's opening pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan steadily chase the 128-run target set by Bangladesh to win this match. They are 11/0 in two overs, but Rizwan was dropped by wicketkeeper off Taskin Ahmed.

09:50AM



Midway summary: Afridi, Shadab help Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/8

Ace bowlers Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi came to Pakistan’s rescue at a crucial stage to restrict Bangladesh to an under-par 127/8 in 20 overs in the virtual quarter-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. Bangladesh were 70 for one at the midway point, but Shadab’s twin strike and Afridi’s four-wicket haul triggered a collapse. Bangladesh could score only 57 in the final 10 overs. Afif Hossain stood strong at one end and took Bangladesh closer to the 130-mark on a worn-out wicket, which is difficult for new batters to score runs. Pakistan need a good start to overhaul the tricky, low total.

Pakistan fans cheer during the T20 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, on November 6, 2022 . Image Credit: AP

09:48AM



20 overs: Bangladesh finish at 127/8

Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed (7) is caught by Mohammad Wasim on the boundary off Haris Rauf, who gave away 10 runs in his last over. Bangladesh finish at 127 for 8. Pakistan should be able to chase this down provided the openers start well so that they have enough wickets in hand.

09:38AM



Afridi claims fourth wicket

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket Bangladesh’s Mosaddek Hossain during the T20 World Cup cricket match at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, on November 6, 2022 . Image Credit: AP

Bangladesh lost their seventh wicket. Taskin Ahmed is caught by skipper Babar Azam while trying to hit Shaheen Afridi over mid-off. Afridi claimed his fourth wicket of the match, 4-15. Bangladesh are 109/8 in 19th over

09:30AM



Shaheen Afridi strikes again for Pakistan

New Bangladesh batter Noor-ul-Hasan was out for a duck. He was caught by Haris Rauf off Shaheen Afridi while trying to hit big. Pakistan bowlers are strangling the Bangladesh scoring in the slog overs. Bangladesh are 107/6 in 17 overs

09:27AM



Fifth wicket down for Bangladesh

Afridi struck in 17th over sending Mosaddek (5-11) back to the pavilion with a perfect swinging yorker bowling round the wicket. Bangladesh are in trouble with 105 runs in the 17th over

09:20AM



15 overs: Fall of wickets stifle Bangladesh scoring

Bangladesh’s scoring rate has come down due to the fall of four wickets, including that of the well-set Shanto, in the last five overs. It is difficult for the new batters to attack on this pitch. After 15 overs, Bangladesh are 99/4. Last five overs should fetch at least 50-plus runs, if Bangladesh have to make a match of it.

09:11AM



Big blow for Bangladesh: Shanto falls

Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto is bowled by Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on November 6, 2022 . Image Credit: AFP

Bangladesh's well-set batter Najmul Shanto (54) bowled by the off-spin of Iftikhar Ahmed. Important wicket for Pakistan as Najmul Shanto was scoring freely. Bangladesh are scoring at a good pace before they lost a clump of wickets. Bangladesh are 94/4 in 14 overs

09:09AM



Was the Shakib decision dodgy, despite technology?

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan must be ruing his bad luck after what looks like a horrendous error by the third umpire. There was a clear spike as the ball passed the bat before hitting the pads. The batter also had stepped down past the three-metre mark, which means the onfield umpire’s decision stays. The third umpire felt the bat hit the ground. Bangladesh are continuing to play positively. Shanto has crossed his second half-century of the tournament and takes Bangladesh to 87/3 in 13 overs.

09:00AM



Double blow for Bangladesh

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan appeals for the wicket of Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, on November 6, 2022 . Image Credit: AFP

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan struck twice in two balls: Soumya Sarkar, 20 (17 balls) was caught by Shan Masood while trying to play reverse hit. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan trapped LBW by Shadab on the next ball. The decision was reviewed and the third umpire declared him out as well. Pakistan are back in the game. Bangladesh are 75/3 in 11 overs

08:50AM



10 overs: Bangladesh score at brisk pace

Bangladesh batters have managed to score runs off Shadab Khan, who generally keeps the runs tight. Left-handed opener Najmul Shanto (40) has shown plenty of maturity, though he is playing only his 17th match. After 10 overs, Bangladesh are 70/1. The next three overs are going to be crucial. If Bangladesh don’t lose any wicket, then they will be in a good position to launch an assault.

08:44AM



Bangladesh batters in control

Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on November 6, 2022 . Image Credit: AFP

Pakistan need a wicket to slow down the Bangladesh run rate as batters Najmul Hossain Shanto (39) and Soumya Sarkar (14) are setting up a big total. Bangladesh are 65/1 in 9 overs

08:32AM



6 overs: Positive start for Bangladesh

Bangladesh fans cheer during the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, on November 6, 2022 . Image Credit: AP

Bangladesh batters have adopted a positive approach. Litton Das and Najmul Shanto stepped down the track, forcing the Pakistan pacers to bowl short of a length. A ploy that worked until Afridi bowled one on the good length to give Pakistan the first breakthrough. A sensible display by Bangladesh, as scoring will be difficult later on. After 6 overs, Bangladesh are 40/1.

08:17AM



Bangladesh lose in-form Litton Das

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (2nd left) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Litton Das with teammates during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on November 6, 2022 . Image Credit: AFP

The dangerous Bangladesh opener Litton Das is caught by Masood of Shaheen Afridi's short ball outside the off stump. Das, who scored 10 off 8 balls, was trying to score a boundary after hitting a six off Afridi. Bangladesh are 2/1 in 3 overs.

08:00AM



Babar Azam exudes confidence

Pakistan retain the winning combination from the previous game. “Wins always give you confidence. [Mohammad] Harris set the momentum then Iftikhar [Ahmed] and Shadab [Khan] finished it off. That was amazing, We are looking forward to this match. We have the same team,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after he lost the toss.

This has become the most important match of the tournament for the two Asian teams. Bangladesh are hoping to qualify to semifinals for the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup,

07:50AM



Bangladesh win toss and elect to bat

Captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh at the toss ahead of their crunch Group 2 game at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, on November 6, 2022. Image Credit: Twitter

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in their final Group 2 clash against Pakistan. His decision must have been influenced by the previous match, where 158 was defended on the double-paced wicket. “The wicket looks dry, put the runs on board and defend,” was Shakib’s logic. Bangladesh have made three changes to the squad that played India. Soumya Sarkar is back in the team along with Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain in place of Shoriful, Yasir and Hasan.

T20 World Cup Trophy Image Credit: Twitter

Preview: Pakistan's strong attack should win the day

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: Pakistan meet Bangladesh in a winner-take-all clash after the Netherlands threw open the door for one of them to enter the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Asian teams will clash in Adelaide, the venue of the Dutuch triumph which pushed South Africa out of the tournament.