Former Australian all-rounder happy to see Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul back amongst the runs

Dubai: Shane Watson felt India played the perfect game to keep their chances alive in the T20 World Cup by beating a dangerous Afghanistan side by 66 runs.

The former Australia all-rounder was happy to see both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul back amongst the runs and when they fire and specially when Sharma scores a fifty India win more often than not.

Confidence returns

He was also thrilled with the shots played by Rishab Pant and Hardik Pandya and said it would be a different Indian team playing in Dubai now as they must have all got their confidence back.

Also Watson mentioned the bowling, he was impressed with the way Jasprit Bumrah swung the ball in the power play and felt happy that Ravichandran Ashwin was among the wickets as he is a proven bowler and to get it after playing his first game after four years in T20 international speaks volumes of his talent.

Pace bowler

Watson believes India should play Varun Chakravarthy at the expense of a pace bowler as Scotland’s batsmen will struggle to pick him as they did against Afghanistan.

Speaking about Australia’s game against Bangladesh, he was confident Australia will do well and wanted Mitchell Marsh to play if he is fit ahead of Agar. When I asked him will it be a India vs Australia semifinal, he wished that happens as it would be a great game and all eyes would be on the Afghanistan vs New Zealand game on Sunday.